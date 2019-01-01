About this product
A great logo can make or break your first impression to new clients & customers. Don't let a bad logo hold your cannabis business back. Our focused design team will provide several logos for you to consider as part of our logo & branding service. Your logo will leave a legacy for your brand image, so choose wisely.
4Blooms.Guru was founded in 2016 as a full-service cannabis marketing agency. We focus on cannabis branding, logo creation, website design and development, original content, and SEO. Our proprietary APEX branding workshop brings your company’s history and mission to the forefront in the form of an origin story. We have evolved into a national cannabis branding agency, with a special focus on hemp and CBD products. Building a valuable brand is not easy and requires creativity, attention and effort. Building a valuable brand is not easy and requires creativity, attention and effort. Let's grow your brand & business!