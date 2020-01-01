 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CURVE Hand Held Vape Battery by 4SCORE - Rainbow

by 4SCORE

Time to get your CURVE on! The CURVE by 4SCORE is specially designed to curve perfectly in the palm of your hand as it blends comfort, discretion, and durability all in one premium battery! The CURVE has a unique shape, which works to protect your cartridge from accidental cracks, while simultaneously exemplifying complete ease of use. This 510 thread battery is equipped with a Magnetic Connection (with 2 Magnetic Rings included) to ensure a secure cartridge fit, while making it easier than ever to switch between your cartridges. Built to suit any taste- the CURVE is capable of an Air Switch (Auto-draw) function, which allows the use of the battery without pressing the button, while the traditional Button Press feature continues to work just the same. Carrying on with suiting the needs of all custom preferences, the CURVE offers 3 variable-voltage heat settings that can be adjusted at 5 clicks of the button. A Micro USB Charger is included to make it simple to recharge again and again. The battery life of a fully charged CURVE will last beyond the first couple of days, even for the heaviest hitter. Size: 43.5mm(H) * 55.5mm (W) Weight: 46g Capacity: 400mAh Variable Voltage: 3.3V (green) - 3.6V (blue) - 3.9V (red) Connection: 510 thread / Magnetic connection Charging: Micro USB charger

4SCORE was established early in 2018 because of the deep rooted belief in cannabis and its amazing ability to improve the lives of countless people. In respect of nature’s pure creation, 4SCORE puts the focus on the whole plant and its bountiful benefits, utilizing cannabis-derived terpenes in their products. 4SCORE is a clean, discreet, cannabis loving company that puts customer service, honesty, and integrity as their top priority. Designed to spread the joy of cannabis, 4SCORE aims to understand the consumer’s need to have a discreet and reliable product that will not only provide relief, but also put a smile on their face day after day. Redefining Premium.