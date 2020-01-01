 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Sunset Sherbet Cartridge 1g

Sunset Sherbet Cartridge 1g

by 4SCORE

4SCORE Concentrates Cartridges Sunset Sherbet Cartridge 1g

About this product

A premium full gram featuring cannabis derived terpenes.

About this strain

Sherbert

Sherbert
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.

About this brand

4SCORE was established early in 2018 because of the deep rooted belief in cannabis and its amazing ability to improve the lives of countless people. In respect of nature’s pure creation, 4SCORE puts the focus on the whole plant and its bountiful benefits, utilizing cannabis-derived terpenes in their products. 4SCORE is a clean, discreet, cannabis loving company that puts customer service, honesty, and integrity as their top priority. Designed to spread the joy of cannabis, 4SCORE aims to understand the consumer’s need to have a discreet and reliable product that will not only provide relief, but also put a smile on their face day after day. Redefining Premium.