5 Leaf Bath Soak

by 5 Leaf

About this product

Fashioned for the modern cannabis consumer, Five Leaf topical products blend the best of what nature has to offer including essential oils, and hash oil extracted from our top shelf cannabis strains in order to deliver an experience that will melt away your stress, and relieve aches and pains. The bath soak formulation of 1:1 THC to CBD will leave you feeling relaxed with no psychoactive effects. Contains 100mg THC and 100mg CBD and comes in a 8 oz bottle. Part of the Infusiasm family.

5 Leaf is a premium brand of topical products designed for daily use to relieve minor aches and pains while supporting healthy skin. Made using high-quality natural ingredients including a myriad of plants and essential oils used in traditional medicine. Formulated for the modern cannabis consumer, 5 Leaf topical products blend the best of what nature has to offer with twice refined, solvent-free, third-party analytically tested cannabis (THC) oil and CBD. All are locally sourced from a cGMP certified hemp processing laboratory. We source only the highest quality ingredients and always avoid harmful chemicals or additives. Part of the Infusiasm family.

