CBD Pain Gel 400mg

by 7 Point Naturals

$40.00MSRP

About this product

With the 7 Point Relief Gel, we were able to help soothe aching muscles and joints from the pain of daily strain or injury. With 400 MG CBD infused with pain-relieving menthol, you can feel your best at any time. As always, every 7 Point Naturals product is infused with hemp-derived CBD, extracted from the hemp plant via supercritical CO2 extraction, then purified to concentrated CBD. In addition, our Relief Cream is infused with menthol, wintergreen oil, and resveratrol to bring you the hot and cold relief you need. Our gel will not leave a greasy residue behind. Don’t wait any longer! Find your escape from pain with 7 Point naturals relief gel. Ingredients: 400 mg 99%+ Cannabidiol Extract 200mg, Menthol USP 3.7%, Methyl Salicylate 2.0%, Aloe Vera extract, Camphor, Carbomer, Methyl paraben, Organic ilex leaf extract, arnica Montana extract, Tea tree oil, tocopheryl, Acetate (vitamin e), Triethanolamine, Purified Water, Resveratrol. 3 Oz CBD Pain Relief Gel, 400 mg Grown with love in the USA

1 customer review

jeffostroff

The samples I got to try were amazing, this is like an icy-hot and a roll on application. super mess-free, loved it.

About this brand

7 Point Naturals isn’t a product, it’s a mission – help consumers obtain balance. We created our product line due to the fact the WORLD needs it. Growing up in South Florida, we appreciate all Mother Nature has to offer. It became our mission to share the healing magic of CBD. The World Health Organization estimates that by 2020, stress and anxiety will become the number one cause of disease in society. Adapting a healthier lifestyle will lead us all on a better path. Our products are made from Hemp that is naturally low in THC making them legal in all 50 states. We use rigorous operating procedures and 3rd party testing to ensure the highest quality, safety and efficacy for our products. We manufacture our line of oils, concentrates, topicals and edibles in house in our ISO7 clean room giving us the ability to control each stage of the manufacturing process only using extracts and hemp from only the best and most compliant licensed farm, GenCanna. All of our products are grown and manufactured in the USA and come with a 100% Risk Free Guarantee, if you do not like any product for any reason, reach out via phone or email to receive a full refund.