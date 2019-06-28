jeffostroff
on June 28th, 2019
Worked Great ! The smell of it was awesome, cant wait for more .
Our 7 Point CBD topical salve are a preferred way to deliver a potent CBD therapy directly to the site of pain, skin irritation, and joint inflammation. Since CBD rapidly absorbs through selectively-permeable layers of the skin and is not subject to digestive metabolic processes, the effects can be faster-acting than both sublingual oils and softgel capsules. This is 200 mg
on June 28th, 2019
