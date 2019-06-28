 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Gummies 300mg 30-Pack

by 7 Point Naturals

$40.00MSRP

About this product

CBD Gummies are the #1 CBD choice for many people wanting to take CBD oil (cannabidiol). CBD gummies, aka CBD Oil Gummies or Cannabidiol gummies, are chewy edible CBD infused candies manufactured from industrial hemp plants. A mouthful of flavor while enjoying the benefits of CBD. Perfect for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth and get their regular dosage of CBD. Ingredients: 300 mg (30 pieces) 99%+ Cannabidiol extract, Corn syrup, sugar (from Beets), water, gelatin, citric acid, Natural and artificial flavors, lactic acid, pectin (derived from fruit), titanium dioxide (color), FD&C yellow #5, Yellow #6, Blue #1, Red #40

jeffostroff

The taste on them was really good I got to sample a few of them.

About this brand

7 Point Naturals isn’t a product, it’s a mission – help consumers obtain balance. We created our product line due to the fact the WORLD needs it. Growing up in South Florida, we appreciate all Mother Nature has to offer. It became our mission to share the healing magic of CBD. The World Health Organization estimates that by 2020, stress and anxiety will become the number one cause of disease in society. Adapting a healthier lifestyle will lead us all on a better path. Our products are made from Hemp that is naturally low in THC making them legal in all 50 states. We use rigorous operating procedures and 3rd party testing to ensure the highest quality, safety and efficacy for our products. We manufacture our line of oils, concentrates, topicals and edibles in house in our ISO7 clean room giving us the ability to control each stage of the manufacturing process only using extracts and hemp from only the best and most compliant licensed farm, GenCanna. All of our products are grown and manufactured in the USA and come with a 100% Risk Free Guarantee, if you do not like any product for any reason, reach out via phone or email to receive a full refund.