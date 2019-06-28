jeffostroff
on June 28th, 2019
The taste on them was really good I got to sample a few of them.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
CBD Gummies are the #1 CBD choice for many people wanting to take CBD oil (cannabidiol). CBD gummies, aka CBD Oil Gummies or Cannabidiol gummies, are chewy edible CBD infused candies manufactured from industrial hemp plants. A mouthful of flavor while enjoying the benefits of CBD. Perfect for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth and get their regular dosage of CBD. Ingredients: 300 mg (30 pieces) 99%+ Cannabidiol extract, Corn syrup, sugar (from Beets), water, gelatin, citric acid, Natural and artificial flavors, lactic acid, pectin (derived from fruit), titanium dioxide (color), FD&C yellow #5, Yellow #6, Blue #1, Red #40
on June 28th, 2019
The taste on them was really good I got to sample a few of them.