jeffostroff
on June 28th, 2019
These Isolate drops were good for the use that I needed them for, I mainly wanted to sample these so I am glad this company send my store these samples, the co workers really enjoyed them too.
Our vape cartridges are packed with CBD and cannabis terpenes, we have found this preparation delivers a consistent and extremely flavorful experience from vaping! We carry 6 delicious flavors: 1) Sour Diesel – Gives a blast of citrus and diesel terpenes. Not our sweetest vape in the line but a true cannabis connoisseur classic. 2) Pineapple Express – Loaded with pungent pineapple express terps with a hint of pineapple. A well rounded vape full of flavor and aroma. 3) Purple Punch – Terpy infusion loaded with delicious grape flavor. 4) Zkittles – It’s name does the talking – a sweet almost candy tasting vape loaded with super pure terpenes with hints of bubblegum and blue raspberry. 5) Tropical Haze – Like a warm summer day on the beach this vape has a bite of citrus from the super lemon haze terps followed with a sweet taste of tropical fruit. 6) Strawnanna – Strawnana at its finest the tart flavor of a ripe strawberry followed by a sweet banana after taste this vape is a house favorite. Ingredients: 400 mg CBD Oil, Cartridge terpenes, MCT, Isolate and natural flavors.
on June 28th, 2019
