  5. CBD Pinneaple Express Vape Cartridge 400 mg

CBD Pinneaple Express Vape Cartridge 400 mg

by 7 Point Naturals

Our vape cartridges are packed with CBD and cannabis terpenes, we have found this preparation delivers a consistent and extremely flavorful experience from vaping! We carry 6 delicious flavors: 1) Sour Diesel – Gives a blast of citrus and diesel terpenes. Not our sweetest vape in the line but a true cannabis connoisseur classic. 2) Pineapple Express – Loaded with pungent pineapple express terps with a hint of pineapple. A well rounded vape full of flavor and aroma. 3) Purple Punch – Terpy infusion loaded with delicious grape flavor. 4) Zkittles – It’s name does the talking – a sweet almost candy tasting vape loaded with super pure terpenes with hints of bubblegum and blue raspberry. 5) Tropical Haze – Like a warm summer day on the beach this vape has a bite of citrus from the super lemon haze terps followed with a sweet taste of tropical fruit. 6) Strawnanna – Strawnana at its finest the tart flavor of a ripe strawberry followed by a sweet banana after taste this vape is a house favorite. Ingredients: 400 mg CBD Oil, Cartridge terpenes, MCT, Isolate and natural flavors.

1 customer review

jeffostroff

These Isolate drops were good for the use that I needed them for, I mainly wanted to sample these so I am glad this company send my store these samples, the co workers really enjoyed them too.

7 Point Naturals isn’t a product, it’s a mission – help consumers obtain balance. We created our product line due to the fact the WORLD needs it. Growing up in South Florida, we appreciate all Mother Nature has to offer. It became our mission to share the healing magic of CBD. The World Health Organization estimates that by 2020, stress and anxiety will become the number one cause of disease in society. Adapting a healthier lifestyle will lead us all on a better path. Our products are made from Hemp that is naturally low in THC making them legal in all 50 states. We use rigorous operating procedures and 3rd party testing to ensure the highest quality, safety and efficacy for our products. We manufacture our line of oils, concentrates, topicals and edibles in house in our ISO7 clean room giving us the ability to control each stage of the manufacturing process only using extracts and hemp from only the best and most compliant licensed farm, GenCanna. All of our products are grown and manufactured in the USA and come with a 100% Risk Free Guarantee, if you do not like any product for any reason, reach out via phone or email to receive a full refund.