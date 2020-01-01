 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
x2 Pre-Rolled Albert Walker Joints (shares lineage from indica and sativa) *Awarded Best Hybrid, 2016 Oregon Dope Cup Structure: Deep green buds with very light pistils and nodules bursting out in all directions. Very unique structure with the occasional flash of purple. Aroma: Extremely robust pine and lemongrass buried in a fruit basket of red grapes and pineapple. Taste: The smell really translates to taste with this strain. Prominent flavors are definitely the earthy pine funk and lemon zest. Well-rounded effects that might make you feel a little lazy but will likely stimulate creativity. Effects: Comes on gently and is conducive to a wide range of activities. The dynamic effects of Albert Walker promote mental clarity and creative focus.

Albert Walker

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Albert Walker is a strain with unknown origins, but it is thought to have descended from Afghan Skunk and bred in the Pacific Northwest. Evidence of its lineage is found in its sour lemon and skunk smells and heavy full-body effects that can last for hours. Albert Walker’s euphoric and relaxing qualities make it a go-to strain for patients treating depression and anxiety, and it may also have benefits for chronic pain and appetite loss. This clone-only strain may come as a challenge for some growers, as the plant tends to require frequent attention and maintenance. However, the high yields following its 8-week flowering cycle will be a satisfactory reward.

7 Points Oregon is a clean green certified, indoor cultivation facility for recreational cannabis based in Portland, OR. Our intention is to elevate the potential of our plants with emphasis on sustainability. There are 3 major things we feel go into growing great cannabis: Providing the best possible environment, utilizing quality organic inputs and love. 7 Points Oregon prides itself on striving to grow some of the cleanest and most flavorful cannabis possible. This process has led us to a style of growing called Veganics. This is a organic method of cultivation using only plant based nutrients and compost teas. This provides nutrition to the plant very quickly, leaving behind little residue. In our experience, this style of growing allows us to maintain our focus on organic process while also developing a wonderful terpene profile and creating an amazingly clean smelling and tasting product. Enjoy!