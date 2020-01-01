Wizard Punch Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
x2 Pre-Rolled Albert Walker Joints (shares lineage from indica and sativa) *Awarded Best Hybrid, 2016 Oregon Dope Cup Structure: Deep green buds with very light pistils and nodules bursting out in all directions. Very unique structure with the occasional flash of purple. Aroma: Extremely robust pine and lemongrass buried in a fruit basket of red grapes and pineapple. Taste: The smell really translates to taste with this strain. Prominent flavors are definitely the earthy pine funk and lemon zest. Well-rounded effects that might make you feel a little lazy but will likely stimulate creativity. Effects: Comes on gently and is conducive to a wide range of activities. The dynamic effects of Albert Walker promote mental clarity and creative focus.
Albert Walker is a strain with unknown origins, but it is thought to have descended from Afghan Skunk and bred in the Pacific Northwest. Evidence of its lineage is found in its sour lemon and skunk smells and heavy full-body effects that can last for hours. Albert Walker’s euphoric and relaxing qualities make it a go-to strain for patients treating depression and anxiety, and it may also have benefits for chronic pain and appetite loss. This clone-only strain may come as a challenge for some growers, as the plant tends to require frequent attention and maintenance. However, the high yields following its 8-week flowering cycle will be a satisfactory reward.