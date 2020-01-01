Wizard Punch Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Structure: Dense flowers that possess traditional Indica qualities and an oily sheen. Glimmers of burnt orange hairs lie in a nest of neon green and deep purple. Massive trichomes create a gritty, sand paper texture when the plant is alive. Aroma: Heavy fruit and earth. A strain that lives up to its name, ripe berries married with subtle undertones of sugar and sweet pastry dough are all also present. Imagine walking past a neighborhood bakery or sitting down in front of a stack of blueberry pancakes. Taste: Echoing aroma, ripe cherries combined with a twinge of sourdough completed with an earthy finish. A sweet Rosé on the inhale, full-bodied cabernet on the exhale. Effects: Equal parts mental stimulation and body relaxation. Pleasantly felt in the frontal lobe and behind the eyes. A subtle body buzz starts from the core and works from the inside out. Cherry Pie is uniquely relaxing yet functional. A short-term body vibration with a longer lasting cerebral buzz that is best absorbed in the afternoons and evenings.
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.