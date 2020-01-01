 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry Pie Pre-Rolled Flower

by 7 Points Oregon

7 Points Oregon Cannabis Pre-rolls Cherry Pie Pre-Rolled Flower

About this product

Structure: Dense flowers that possess traditional Indica qualities and an oily sheen. Glimmers of burnt orange hairs lie in a nest of neon green and deep purple. Massive trichomes create a gritty, sand paper texture when the plant is alive. Aroma: Heavy fruit and earth. A strain that lives up to its name, ripe berries married with subtle undertones of sugar and sweet pastry dough are all also present. Imagine walking past a neighborhood bakery or sitting down in front of a stack of blueberry pancakes. Taste: Echoing aroma, ripe cherries combined with a twinge of sourdough completed with an earthy finish. A sweet Rosé on the inhale, full-bodied cabernet on the exhale. Effects: Equal parts mental stimulation and body relaxation. Pleasantly felt in the frontal lobe and behind the eyes. A subtle body buzz starts from the core and works from the inside out. Cherry Pie is uniquely relaxing yet functional. A short-term body vibration with a longer lasting cerebral buzz that is best absorbed in the afternoons and evenings.

About this strain

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

About this brand

7 Points Oregon Logo
7 Points Oregon is a clean green certified, indoor cultivation facility for recreational cannabis based in Portland, OR. Our intention is to elevate the potential of our plants with emphasis on sustainability. There are 3 major things we feel go into growing great cannabis: Providing the best possible environment, utilizing quality organic inputs and love. 7 Points Oregon prides itself on striving to grow some of the cleanest and most flavorful cannabis possible. This process has led us to a style of growing called Veganics. This is a organic method of cultivation using only plant based nutrients and compost teas. This provides nutrition to the plant very quickly, leaving behind little residue. In our experience, this style of growing allows us to maintain our focus on organic process while also developing a wonderful terpene profile and creating an amazingly clean smelling and tasting product. Enjoy!