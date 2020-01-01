 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Concord Cream

Concord Cream

by 7 Points Oregon

Write a review
7 Points Oregon Cannabis Flower Concord Cream

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Concord Cream

Concord Cream

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Concord Cream crosses their Grape Bubba with their Cookies and Cream F2 to create a smooth grape strain with potent effects. The result is an amplified Grape Bubba flower with extra sugar coating and an added smoothness to the flavor. Concord Cream buds grow with big bulbous calyxes that come in a welcoming purple hue.

About this brand

7 Points Oregon Logo
7 Points Oregon is a clean green certified, indoor cultivation facility for recreational cannabis based in Portland, OR. Our intention is to elevate the potential of our plants with emphasis on sustainability. There are 3 major things we feel go into growing great cannabis: Providing the best possible environment, utilizing quality organic inputs and love. 7 Points Oregon prides itself on striving to grow some of the cleanest and most flavorful cannabis possible. This process has led us to a style of growing called Veganics. This is a organic method of cultivation using only plant based nutrients and compost teas. This provides nutrition to the plant very quickly, leaving behind little residue. In our experience, this style of growing allows us to maintain our focus on organic process while also developing a wonderful terpene profile and creating an amazingly clean smelling and tasting product. Enjoy!