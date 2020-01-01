Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
(Indica Domiant) Lineage: Lavender X Power Plant Structure: Soft, stout, and extremely frosty buds that display an array of purple hues and bright orange hairs. Aroma: Pungent floral notes surround fresh picked blueberries and sweet grape candy. Taste: Floral and earthy with an especially sugary exhale. A sweet and delicious smoke. Effects: Very euphoric accompanied by a strong body high. This strain will have you relaxing with a smile and carefree mindset anytime of day.
Named for its soft, fluffy appearance and intense candied aroma, Cotton Candy Kush crosses Lavender with Power Plant. The result is a pungent palate of sweet and berry flavors and a floral scent. The euphoric effects will have you feeling like a kid in a candy store, while the relaxing powers will keep stress and pain to a minimum.