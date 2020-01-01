 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cotton Candy Kush

Cotton Candy Kush

by 7 Points Oregon

Write a review
7 Points Oregon Cannabis Flower Cotton Candy Kush

Similar items

Show all

About this product

(Indica Domiant) Lineage: Lavender X Power Plant Structure: Soft, stout, and extremely frosty buds that display an array of purple hues and bright orange hairs. Aroma: Pungent floral notes surround fresh picked blueberries and sweet grape candy.  Taste: Floral and earthy with an especially sugary exhale.  A sweet and delicious smoke. Effects: Very euphoric accompanied by a strong body high. This strain will have you relaxing with a smile and carefree mindset anytime of day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cotton Candy Kush

Cotton Candy Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Named for its soft, fluffy appearance and intense candied aroma, Cotton Candy Kush crosses Lavender with Power Plant. The result is a pungent palate of sweet and berry flavors and a floral scent. The euphoric effects will have you feeling like a kid in a candy store, while the relaxing powers will keep stress and pain to a minimum.

About this brand

7 Points Oregon Logo
7 Points Oregon is a clean green certified, indoor cultivation facility for recreational cannabis based in Portland, OR. Our intention is to elevate the potential of our plants with emphasis on sustainability. There are 3 major things we feel go into growing great cannabis: Providing the best possible environment, utilizing quality organic inputs and love. 7 Points Oregon prides itself on striving to grow some of the cleanest and most flavorful cannabis possible. This process has led us to a style of growing called Veganics. This is a organic method of cultivation using only plant based nutrients and compost teas. This provides nutrition to the plant very quickly, leaving behind little residue. In our experience, this style of growing allows us to maintain our focus on organic process while also developing a wonderful terpene profile and creating an amazingly clean smelling and tasting product. Enjoy!