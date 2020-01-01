 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Master Kush

by 7 Points Oregon

Master Kush

About this product

(Indica Dominant) Structure: Stout, dense flowers with hues of mont green and lush purple. Dark rust colored hairs nestled in a jungle of thick trichomes. Aroma: A unique combination of Anise, Oak, and fresh soil. Pleasant undertones of tire rubber with a slight hint of sweet shortbread. Taste: Smooth and robust. Sweet, slightly ‘kushy’ inhale. Light and hashy exhale. This strain is a master of complexity and may keep you guessing. Effects: Soothingly sedative. A full body stone that invites you into a deep state of relaxation. Great for winding down after a long day or for laughing on the beach with nowhere else to be. A perfect before-bed strain that has been known to provoke pleasant dreams.

About this strain

Master Kush

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Master Kush is a popular indica cross from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.

About this brand

7 Points Oregon is a clean green certified, indoor cultivation facility for recreational cannabis based in Portland, OR. Our intention is to elevate the potential of our plants with emphasis on sustainability. There are 3 major things we feel go into growing great cannabis: Providing the best possible environment, utilizing quality organic inputs and love. 7 Points Oregon prides itself on striving to grow some of the cleanest and most flavorful cannabis possible. This process has led us to a style of growing called Veganics. This is a organic method of cultivation using only plant based nutrients and compost teas. This provides nutrition to the plant very quickly, leaving behind little residue. In our experience, this style of growing allows us to maintain our focus on organic process while also developing a wonderful terpene profile and creating an amazingly clean smelling and tasting product. Enjoy!