Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
(Indica Dominant) Structure: Stout, dense flowers with hues of mont green and lush purple. Dark rust colored hairs nestled in a jungle of thick trichomes. Aroma: A unique combination of Anise, Oak, and fresh soil. Pleasant undertones of tire rubber with a slight hint of sweet shortbread. Taste: Smooth and robust. Sweet, slightly ‘kushy’ inhale. Light and hashy exhale. This strain is a master of complexity and may keep you guessing. Effects: Soothingly sedative. A full body stone that invites you into a deep state of relaxation. Great for winding down after a long day or for laughing on the beach with nowhere else to be. A perfect before-bed strain that has been known to provoke pleasant dreams.
