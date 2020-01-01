 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by 7 Points Oregon

Lineage: Agent Orange x Blue Power Structure: Stout, uniform flowers covered with rigid trichomes. Has subtle, almost unnoticeable hairs, and displays a wide spectrum of colors. One may find flowers with an orange, golden tint or bright green to violet purple.    Nose:  Reminiscent of an orange creamsicle, Tangerine Power gives off the unmistakable scent of sweet oranges, mixed with a unique sandalwood earthiness and cream. Taste: A smooth and flavorful inhale with a taste of orange bitters and vanilla bean. The exhale finishes with a surprisingly full citrus flavor, giving note to its Agent Orange ancestry.   Effect: The effect of this cultivar comes on quickly with a full body stone that may induce "couch lock". Recommended for evening to night use as it provides a deep sense of relaxation that is great for pain relief or insomnia.

About this strain

Tangerine Power is a hybrid strain by Sin City Seeds that combines Agent Orange and Blue Power. As one might expect, Tangerine Power carries an unmistakable citrus aroma inherited from the Agent Orange parent. However, this hybrid takes after Blue Power in its paralyzing euphoria and full-body relaxation that trickles over both mind and body.

About this brand

7 Points Oregon is a clean green certified, indoor cultivation facility for recreational cannabis based in Portland, OR. Our intention is to elevate the potential of our plants with emphasis on sustainability. There are 3 major things we feel go into growing great cannabis: Providing the best possible environment, utilizing quality organic inputs and love. 7 Points Oregon prides itself on striving to grow some of the cleanest and most flavorful cannabis possible. This process has led us to a style of growing called Veganics. This is a organic method of cultivation using only plant based nutrients and compost teas. This provides nutrition to the plant very quickly, leaving behind little residue. In our experience, this style of growing allows us to maintain our focus on organic process while also developing a wonderful terpene profile and creating an amazingly clean smelling and tasting product. Enjoy!