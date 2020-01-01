Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Lineage: Agent Orange x Blue Power Structure: Stout, uniform flowers covered with rigid trichomes. Has subtle, almost unnoticeable hairs, and displays a wide spectrum of colors. One may find flowers with an orange, golden tint or bright green to violet purple. Nose: Reminiscent of an orange creamsicle, Tangerine Power gives off the unmistakable scent of sweet oranges, mixed with a unique sandalwood earthiness and cream. Taste: A smooth and flavorful inhale with a taste of orange bitters and vanilla bean. The exhale finishes with a surprisingly full citrus flavor, giving note to its Agent Orange ancestry. Effect: The effect of this cultivar comes on quickly with a full body stone that may induce "couch lock". Recommended for evening to night use as it provides a deep sense of relaxation that is great for pain relief or insomnia.
Be the first to review this product.
Tangerine Power is a hybrid strain by Sin City Seeds that combines Agent Orange and Blue Power. As one might expect, Tangerine Power carries an unmistakable citrus aroma inherited from the Agent Orange parent. However, this hybrid takes after Blue Power in its paralyzing euphoria and full-body relaxation that trickles over both mind and body.