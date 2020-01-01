7 Rays Marketing

About this product

For us, cannabis is more than medicine. It’s a vehicle for connection, awareness, and healing. We help brands harness this message. So you can make a greater positive impact by strengthening your community and brand loyalty. And improving your bottom line while you’re at it. With our intimate understanding of the industry and years of professional, collective experience, we go beyond typical marketing to bring your mission to life. We develop strategy that empowers influencers, both offline and online. We amplify your message to new, wider audiences. We design brand identities, packaging, websites and ads to spur thoughtful reactions and convert sideliners to loyal advocates. We develop content that engages people, helps them think differently and connect to your brand on a personal level. In the end, we practice what we preach. We are passionate about helping others and provide complementary marketing services to several organizations in the community working for social good.