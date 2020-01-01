SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
INDICA Cantaloupe, Lemongrass & Melon Cannalope Kush provides a happy yet relaxing high for a carefree escape. Bred from crossing OG Kush and Cannalope Haze, Cannalope Kush has an strong Indica influence.
Cannalope Kush from DNA Genetics mixes the powerful effects of OG #18 with the sweet fruity flavors of Cannalope Haze. This hybrid delivers a pleasant light smoke with woody undertones alongside an energetic burst of cerebral activity and euphoria.