SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
CUVEE COOKIES Floral, Cherry & Milk Chocolate Calming yet mood-elevating for a very tranquil and happy experience.
A collaboration from TGA Genetics and Aficionado Seeds, Cuvee crosses Space Queen and the clone-only Pinot Noir. This strain will hit you fast with a relaxing body high and the taste of sweet cherries and chocolate. Rich flavor paired with copious amounts of resin make Cuvee a great strain for making cannabis concentrates.