Kaybo_love
on October 30th, 2019
How can I order this. I love it. Great taste. HELP
This multiple Cannabis Cup awarded hybrid is poised and ready to unlock creativity and deliver serious relaxation. It’s a cross of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Expert Note: Not meant for novices.
on October 30th, 2019
on April 30th, 2019
Nice flavor and great high
on February 10th, 2019
this is my faaaaaaaaaaavorite oil ever! very tasty. gets creative juices flowing. highly recommended
Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.