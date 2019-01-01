 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Jillybean - .5G Vape Cartridge

by Kingpen

$35.00MSRP

About this product

A hybrid strain that’s a top choice for creative minds looking for that perfect euphoric high during the daytime hours. It’s bred from crossing Space Queen and Orange Velvet – an upbeat, happy hybrid.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Jillybean from MzJill Genetics is an upbeat and happy strain with flavors of tangy orange and mango. This strain is a top choice for creative minds and social butterflies looking for unencumbered euphoria during daytime hours. Bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen, Jillybean often expresses itself in deep hues of maroon on the leaves.

About this brand

KINGPEN OIL Kingpen oil is made in our own state-of-the-art manufacturing lab. It is distilled 5 times producing a high quality product that passes strict qualitative and quantitative tests. We then add proprietary blends of terpenes to achieve the best flavor possible. No PG, VG, PEG or other additives. KINGPEN BATTERIES AND CARTRIDGES Our hardware maintains some of the lowest failure rates in the industry and our cartridges are engineered for smooth and consistent airflow. In addition, our pens have multiple voltage levels so you can control your heat settings (low, medium and hot) and feature a pre-heat mode that allows you to heat the oil before you hit.