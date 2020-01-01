 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Strawberry Banana Kingroll Pre-Roll 1.3g
Strawberry Banana Kingroll Pre-Roll 1.3g

by Kingpen

About this strain

Strawberry Banana

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

KINGPEN OIL Kingpen oil is made in our own state-of-the-art manufacturing lab. It is distilled 5 times producing a high quality product that passes strict qualitative and quantitative tests. We then add proprietary blends of terpenes to achieve the best flavor possible. No PG, VG, PEG or other additives. KINGPEN BATTERIES AND CARTRIDGES Our hardware maintains some of the lowest failure rates in the industry and our cartridges are engineered for smooth and consistent airflow. In addition, our pens have multiple voltage levels so you can control your heat settings (low, medium and hot) and feature a pre-heat mode that allows you to heat the oil before you hit.