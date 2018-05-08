Xanadab on May 8th, 2018

Cartridge was a little sticky when I took it out of the sealed package so a little nervous that these might leak. Metal tip is nice though. It twisted almost all the way onto the Max Battery but was a little loose. Still hit just fine though. The taste is sooooo good. It actually tastes like lemon. It's like a lemon Italian soda. Super sweet and pleasant. Directions say to start with one 5-second hit and that there's 75 5-second hits in one cart. I took a few at different temperatures. It's nice to vape but the effects aren't awesome. Very noticeable head change however this is supposed to be a sativa and I feel pretty wiped out and sleepy now. I had energy and slept 7 hours but this thing captured my essence and trapped my soul inside. C'mon it's a sativa. Where's the energy? Where's the uplifting morning strain I wanted? Paranoia level: 0/10.