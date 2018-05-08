 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Super Lemon Haze - .5G Vape Cartridge

by Kingpen

$35.00MSRP

A sativa strain bred from Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Delivering uplifting cerebral effects that are both lively and energetic. Not recommended for naturally “wound-up” people.

Xanadab

Cartridge was a little sticky when I took it out of the sealed package so a little nervous that these might leak. Metal tip is nice though. It twisted almost all the way onto the Max Battery but was a little loose. Still hit just fine though. The taste is sooooo good. It actually tastes like lemon. It's like a lemon Italian soda. Super sweet and pleasant. Directions say to start with one 5-second hit and that there's 75 5-second hits in one cart. I took a few at different temperatures. It's nice to vape but the effects aren't awesome. Very noticeable head change however this is supposed to be a sativa and I feel pretty wiped out and sleepy now. I had energy and slept 7 hours but this thing captured my essence and trapped my soul inside. C'mon it's a sativa. Where's the energy? Where's the uplifting morning strain I wanted? Paranoia level: 0/10.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

KINGPEN OIL Kingpen oil is made in our own state-of-the-art manufacturing lab. It is distilled 5 times producing a high quality product that passes strict qualitative and quantitative tests. We then add proprietary blends of terpenes to achieve the best flavor possible. No PG, VG, PEG or other additives. KINGPEN BATTERIES AND CARTRIDGES Our hardware maintains some of the lowest failure rates in the industry and our cartridges are engineered for smooth and consistent airflow. In addition, our pens have multiple voltage levels so you can control your heat settings (low, medium and hot) and feature a pre-heat mode that allows you to heat the oil before you hit.