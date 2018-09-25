Dhern86
on September 25th, 2018
Great quality wax 10/10 would recommend
A hybrid bred from none other than the all-mighty 3 Kings of marijuana strains – Headband, Sour Diesel and good ole OG Kush. Get ready for some serious Kingpen level relaxation.
The 3 Kings marijuana strain, a holy trinity of Headband, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush, is a sativa-dominant hybrid and genetic masterpiece. Sour tanginess reek from the sage green buds, and its frosty coat gives you a fair warning of the 3 Kings’ potency. Medical patients will appreciate the versatility of this strain’s medicinal effects as it relieves pain, stress, and nausea without heavy sedation.