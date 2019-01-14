 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Trainwreck - .5G Vape Cartridge

Trainwreck - .5G Vape Cartridge

by Kingpen

Skip to Reviews
1.01
Kingpen Concentrates Cartridges Trainwreck - .5G Vape Cartridge

$35.00MSRP

About this product

When Mexican and Thai sativas are bred with Afghani indicas, the results are nothing less than being hit by a freight train. Trainwreck is a hybrid well-known for relaxation and euphoria.

1 customer review

1.01

write a review

Gm428

I would give king pen and especially this strain negative stars if I could. First of all, it says straight up on the label their products cause cancer. Or I'm sorry... contain chemicals that are known to cause cancer. Its great when big influential companies take something healthy and poison it. I use cannabis as medicine. This is tainted. I can tell because every time I hit it I hack up a lung like harddddcore like body shaking and I have hardcore week smoking lungs i can take huge grab bong rips without coughing and Second of all, they taste gross. It's like burnt battery fumes. No flavor no darkness just cheap chemically fumes. The cloud smokes aren't big and the draw is inconsistent and gets plugged easily. Third of all, the high is non existant. Normally with a good pen I'm high off of 2 or 3 pulls. With king pen I took 6 pulls and gave up on smoking before I even got high bc the whole experience of doing so was so shitty (see above) Hope more of yall see this bc idk how their others got decent reviews. Let's support companies that make quality products that are good for pur health! I'm tired of big money flooding the market with poor quality and then worsening my health. I'm so upset I wasted money on them and now cannot even get high. Hence why I'm so tense and writing this.

About this strain

Trainwreck

Trainwreck
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

About this brand

Kingpen Logo
KINGPEN OIL Kingpen oil is made in our own state-of-the-art manufacturing lab. It is distilled 5 times producing a high quality product that passes strict qualitative and quantitative tests. We then add proprietary blends of terpenes to achieve the best flavor possible. No PG, VG, PEG or other additives. KINGPEN BATTERIES AND CARTRIDGES Our hardware maintains some of the lowest failure rates in the industry and our cartridges are engineered for smooth and consistent airflow. In addition, our pens have multiple voltage levels so you can control your heat settings (low, medium and hot) and feature a pre-heat mode that allows you to heat the oil before you hit.