Gm428 on January 14th, 2019

I would give king pen and especially this strain negative stars if I could. First of all, it says straight up on the label their products cause cancer. Or I'm sorry... contain chemicals that are known to cause cancer. Its great when big influential companies take something healthy and poison it. I use cannabis as medicine. This is tainted. I can tell because every time I hit it I hack up a lung like harddddcore like body shaking and I have hardcore week smoking lungs i can take huge grab bong rips without coughing and Second of all, they taste gross. It's like burnt battery fumes. No flavor no darkness just cheap chemically fumes. The cloud smokes aren't big and the draw is inconsistent and gets plugged easily. Third of all, the high is non existant. Normally with a good pen I'm high off of 2 or 3 pulls. With king pen I took 6 pulls and gave up on smoking before I even got high bc the whole experience of doing so was so shitty (see above) Hope more of yall see this bc idk how their others got decent reviews. Let's support companies that make quality products that are good for pur health! I'm tired of big money flooding the market with poor quality and then worsening my health. I'm so upset I wasted money on them and now cannot even get high. Hence why I'm so tense and writing this.