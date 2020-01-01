Mimosa Kief 1g
by ForwardGro
1 gram
$40.00
Pickup 51.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Bootylicious by Exotic Genetix is another exciting Cookies and Cream cross from the crew out of Washington State. This strain is a cross of Constantine (Orange Valley OG x The Cube) and Cookies and Cream. Bootylicious has a tantalizing aroma of frosted cupcakes and freshly pumped gas which fills the room upon combustion. It produces an above average yield over its 9-week flowering cycle.