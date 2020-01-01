 Loading…
  Bootylicious #1 Water Hash 1g
Bootylicious #1 Water Hash 1g

by 710 Labs

Bootylicious

Bootylicious by Exotic Genetix is another exciting Cookies and Cream cross from the crew out of Washington State. This strain is a cross of Constantine (Orange Valley OG x The Cube) and Cookies and Cream. Bootylicious has a tantalizing aroma of frosted cupcakes and freshly pumped gas which fills the room upon combustion. It produces an above average yield over its 9-week flowering cycle. 

About this brand

Based in Colorado, 710 Labs is an extraction company that specializes in butane extractions (BHO). The company took second place at the 2014 Cannabis Cup in the People's Choice Cup for their Jilly Bean shatter.