Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Dolato Live Rosin 1g
Indica

Dolato Live Rosin 1g

by 710 Labs

710 Labs Concentrates Solvent Dolato Live Rosin 1g

About this product

About this strain

Dolato

Dolato
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Dolato, also known as Do-Si-Lato or Dosilato, is an indica-dominant strain created by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Gelato #41. This strain has a beautiful range of colors in its colas—from light to dark green and red-wine purple to bright orange, all dusted with diamond-like trichomes. Dolato’s terpene profile features a fruity, earthy scent followed by a sweet lavender taste. Dolato may leave people feeling stress-free and sedated, making it perfect for a slowed-down night in, perhaps paired with a bath and a book.

About this brand

710 Labs Logo
Based in Colorado, 710 Labs is an extraction company that specializes in butane extractions (BHO). The company took second place at the 2014 Cannabis Cup in the People’s Choice Cup for their Jilly Bean shatter.