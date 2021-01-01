 Loading…

Hybrid

The Sweeties #7 RSO 1g

by 710 Labs

The Sweeties #7 RSO 1g by 710 Labs

The Sweeties #7 RSO 1g by 710 Labs

Based in Colorado, 710 Labs is an extraction company that specializes in butane extractions (BHO). The company took second place at the 2014 Cannabis Cup in the People’s Choice Cup for their Jilly Bean shatter.

Sweeties

Sweeties
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

A collaboration project between Archive Seed Bank and Kush for Breakfast, Sweeties is the result of a cross between The White, Tahoe OG, and GSC, that was then bred with Face Off Bx1. With so many powerful influences, Sweeties ranges in smells from sweet, ginger, honey, and lemon, to a full-faced OG fuel. Phenos range in color from dark to light green with purple and magenta hues, for beautifully colored colas that offer a euphoric, feel-good high great for a lazy Saturday afternoon.

