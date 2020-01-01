Lemon Kush Headband
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$25.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Unquestionably OG Kush is an American marijuana classic, a Southern California original with some of the highest THC levels in the world. With a 25:75 sativa/indica ratio, this strain pulls no punches. Expect a hard, mixed high with intense euphoria followed by serious couch-lock.
Be the first to review this product.