  5. Crippy Killer Pre-Roll 1g

Crippy Killer Pre-Roll 1g

by A Cut Above

A Cut Above Cannabis Pre-rolls Crippy Killer Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Crippy Killer

Crippy Killer

Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Crippy Killer is a cross between Face Off OG #4 and Do-Si-Dos that puts out a potent kushy high. Nugs come dense and thick with gooey terps that just might stick to the wall, while also permeating a heavy gas nose. Once you consume Crippy Killer, your worries will quickly fade and a sense of calm will wash over you.

About this brand

