Caramel Apple Single Pre-roll
by A Golden State
About this product
Our pre-rolls are sustainably grown, artisanal whole flower joints finished in 100% organic hemp paper.Perfect for recreation and relaxation and sure to leave you in a golden state of mind. 1.0g Individual Pre-roll (1.0g) Caramel Apple - This goldenrod-colored bud has fruit notes of cherry and grape, with a coffee finish. Fast-acting, with heady highs and a relaxing body feel. Tasting notes - Fruity, Herbal, Citrus Aroma - Earthy, Citrus, Pine Dominant terpenes - Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Pinene
About this brand
A Golden State
