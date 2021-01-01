Mountain Shadows
The newest addition to A Golden State's proprietary genetics. A full-bodied, hybrid strain with hints of lemon zest and mint. for smokers seeking an active yet tranquil, cerebral high. Cultivar - Mountain Shadows Tasting notes - Citrus, pine, herbal Cannabis type - Hybrid Dominant terpenes - Limonene , Myrcene, Linalool, Pinene
A Golden State
A Golden State is an elevated cannabis brand for the most discerning connoisseur, differentiated by its award-winning genetics, sustainable cultivation practices, and flower watered with snowmelt from Mt. Shasta. We focus on perfection by monitoring the plants and their environment every step of the way. We pride ourselves on ensuring consistency, accountability, and an elevated experience. Our knowledge as cultivators and connoisseurs has led to our distinct cannabis strains, each created for recreation, relaxation, sharing with friends, unwinding solo, or finding the right headspace for enjoyment.
