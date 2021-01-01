Silver Cloud Multi-pack Pre-rolls
About this product
Our pre-rolls are sustainably grown, artisanal whole flower joints finished in 100% organic hemp paper. Perfect for recreation and relaxation and sure to leave you in a golden state of mind. 0.7g x 5 Pre-Roll Pack (3.5g total) Silver Cloud - A smooth-tasting flower with notes of chocolate, and lavender. Ideal for physical relaxation and a productive headspace. Tasting notes - Hops, Floral, Sweet Aroma - Orange, Floral, Earthy Dominant terpenes - Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene, Humulene
About this brand
A Golden State
