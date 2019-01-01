 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. A2FLY Premium Vape Pen

A2FLY Premium Vape Pen

by ✈A2FLY

Write a review
✈A2FLY Vaping Vape Pens A2FLY Premium Vape Pen
✈A2FLY Vaping Vape Pens A2FLY Premium Vape Pen
✈A2FLY Vaping Vape Pens A2FLY Premium Vape Pen
✈A2FLY Vaping Vape Pens A2FLY Premium Vape Pen

$60.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The ✈A2FLY Premium Vape Pen Kit is a original and stellar addition to your needs as a health conscious consumer. A must have presented by ✈ A2FLY. The ✈A2FLY Premium Vape Pen has style, class, elegance and will surely enhance the customers vaping experience. This pen is different from all others by its quality and statutes. 99% Success rates on our ✈ A2FLY Branded cartridges and Lifetime warranty on our batteries. PRODUCT FEATURES ● No Buttons ● Universal 510 thread battery and cartridge. (510 thread is universal) ● Universal 510 thread battery ● A2FLY carrying hard case – comes with usb charger, glass cartridge, & battery. ● Premium eco friendly reusable glass .5ml cartridge with No-leak design ● Lifetime battery warranty PRODUCT DETAILS ● TEMPERATURE; low temperature not reaching combustions temperatures such as 400 degrees. ● BATTERY LIFE: 300 to 400 puffs or lasts up to three weeks, depending on daily use. ● Battery – Measuring at 5.98, .06” wide, and weighing less than 3 ounces. BUY IT NOW! At our online store, shopa2fly.com!!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

✈A2FLY Logo
✈A2FLY SHOPA2FLY.COM is a Health and Wellness Brand. As a leading provider for products...Our goal is to provide patients and health conscious consumers with the best quality products. Innovative products an higher education. Our are perishables are made with the best technologies, in which premium extracts and oil sourced from only the highest-quality flowers are used. SHOPA2FLY.COM is a resource for everyone and an distribution company, e-commerce website, retail and wholesale. Verified seller and Legal to ship to all 50 States. "One of the great responsibilities we have as a society is to educate ourselves, along with the next generation, about which substances are worth ingesting for what purpose and which are not". - Sam Harris