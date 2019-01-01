About this product
Delight your palette with a burst of Blue Raspberry CBD Hard Candy, already the new classic for Cannabinoid Creations CBD Hard Candy line! The complex flavor of luscious, ripe blueberries commingles with sweet, juicy seasonal raspberries to yield fruitful nectar in every nugget. Whether you’re hiking the trail or binge watching Willy Wonka, your mouth will beg for piece after piece as you relax into your CBD experience. 4 pieces per package: net wt. 15g Strength: Available in Ultra Strength (60 mg) of CBD CBD Hard Candy is proudly Made in USA 100% nut, soy, dairy and gluten free Safe, legal and effective without a prescription in all 50 states – order your CBD Hard Candy today.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Blue Raspberry Snow Cone
Created by crossing a Blue City Diesel and Snow Cone, Blue Raspberry Snow Cone is a unique hybrid strain that comes with a wonderful flavor and powerfully sedative high. Its buds express dark blue and purple coloration and a thick coat of crystal trichomes. BRSC produces a loud tart aroma with blueberry flavors that’ll impress any seasoned connoisseur. It’s a must-try for anyone who wants a new spin on a classic strain.