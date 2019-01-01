 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Blue Raspberry CBD Hard Candy

Blue Raspberry CBD Hard Candy

by ✈A2FLY

Write a review
✈A2FLY Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Blue Raspberry CBD Hard Candy

$15.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Delight your palette with a burst of Blue Raspberry CBD Hard Candy, already the new classic for Cannabinoid Creations CBD Hard Candy line! The complex flavor of luscious, ripe blueberries commingles with sweet, juicy seasonal raspberries to yield fruitful nectar in every nugget. Whether you’re hiking the trail or binge watching Willy Wonka, your mouth will beg for piece after piece as you relax into your CBD experience. 4 pieces per package: net wt. 15g Strength: Available in Ultra Strength (60 mg) of CBD CBD Hard Candy is proudly Made in USA 100% nut, soy, dairy and gluten free Safe, legal and effective without a prescription in all 50 states – order your CBD Hard Candy today.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Raspberry Snow Cone

Blue Raspberry Snow Cone

Created by crossing a Blue City Diesel and Snow Cone, Blue Raspberry Snow Cone is a unique hybrid strain that comes with a wonderful flavor and powerfully sedative high. Its buds express dark blue and purple coloration and a thick coat of crystal trichomes. BRSC produces a loud tart aroma with blueberry flavors that’ll impress any seasoned connoisseur. It’s a must-try for anyone who wants a new spin on a classic strain.

About this brand

✈A2FLY Logo
✈A2FLY SHOPA2FLY.COM is a Health and Wellness Brand. As a leading provider for products...Our goal is to provide patients and health conscious consumers with the best quality products. Innovative products an higher education. Our are perishables are made with the best technologies, in which premium extracts and oil sourced from only the highest-quality flowers are used. SHOPA2FLY.COM is a resource for everyone and an distribution company, e-commerce website, retail and wholesale. Verified seller and Legal to ship to all 50 States. "One of the great responsibilities we have as a society is to educate ourselves, along with the next generation, about which substances are worth ingesting for what purpose and which are not". - Sam Harris