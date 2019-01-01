 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Caramel Apple Pie CBD Hard Candy

About this product

There’s nothing quite as American as apple pie, but our Caramel Apple Pie CBD Hard Candy is nothing like mom ever made! You get all of the gooey caramel richness with the crisp, tart undertones of a green apple literally bursting in your mouth – you can almost taste it now, can’t you? Whether you’re stationary snacking or grabbing a quick hit on-the-go, let the depth of flavor in our CBD Hard Candy take hold of your every sensation. Satisfied snacking guaranteed. 4 pieces per package: net wt. 18g Strength: Available in Ultra Strength (60 mg) of CBD CBD Hard Candy is proudly Made in USA 100% nut, soy, dairy and gluten free Safe, legal and effective without a prescription in all 50 states – order your CBD Hard Candy today.

Caramel Cake

Bred by Sean Green, Caramel Cake is a cross of AK-47 with ATF (Alaskan Thunder Fuck) and Cherry Pie.  Dense buds are green with a thick coat of trichomes alongside orange hairs. Caramel Cake offers a sweet smell like caramel and flavors that include orange, hops, and cinnamon. With infamous parent genetics, Caramel Cake is celebrated as an energizing strain that will fuel you throughout your day. Give Caramel Cake a try next time you are headed out for a hike or checking off your to-do list around the house.

About this brand

✈A2FLY SHOPA2FLY.COM is a Health and Wellness Brand. As a leading provider for products...Our goal is to provide patients and health conscious consumers with the best quality products. Innovative products an higher education. Our are perishables are made with the best technologies, in which premium extracts and oil sourced from only the highest-quality flowers are used. SHOPA2FLY.COM is a resource for everyone and an distribution company, e-commerce website, retail and wholesale. Verified seller and Legal to ship to all 50 States. "One of the great responsibilities we have as a society is to educate ourselves, along with the next generation, about which substances are worth ingesting for what purpose and which are not". - Sam Harris