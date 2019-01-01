About this product
There’s nothing quite as American as apple pie, but our Caramel Apple Pie CBD Hard Candy is nothing like mom ever made! You get all of the gooey caramel richness with the crisp, tart undertones of a green apple literally bursting in your mouth – you can almost taste it now, can’t you? Whether you’re stationary snacking or grabbing a quick hit on-the-go, let the depth of flavor in our CBD Hard Candy take hold of your every sensation. Satisfied snacking guaranteed. 4 pieces per package: net wt. 18g Strength: Available in Ultra Strength (60 mg) of CBD CBD Hard Candy is proudly Made in USA 100% nut, soy, dairy and gluten free Safe, legal and effective without a prescription in all 50 states – order your CBD Hard Candy today.
About this strain
Caramel Cake
Bred by Sean Green, Caramel Cake is a cross of AK-47 with ATF (Alaskan Thunder Fuck) and Cherry Pie. Dense buds are green with a thick coat of trichomes alongside orange hairs. Caramel Cake offers a sweet smell like caramel and flavors that include orange, hops, and cinnamon. With infamous parent genetics, Caramel Cake is celebrated as an energizing strain that will fuel you throughout your day. Give Caramel Cake a try next time you are headed out for a hike or checking off your to-do list around the house.