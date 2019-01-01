 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cartoon Cereal Crunch CBD Hard Candy

by ✈A2FLY

$15.00MSRP

Buy Now at shopa2fly.com! You fondly recall watching cartoons with that big bowl of cereal…well, our Cartoon Cereal Crunch CBD Hard Candy is an homage to that special time. Let this truly unique flavor take you right back to childhood and that oh-so-happy place with our Cartoon Cereal Crunch. It’s time to tee up your favorite shows from yesteryear and get your Scooby Snacks on with a little help from Cannabinoid Creations and A2FLY.COM. 4 pieces per package: net wt. 18g Strength: Available in Ultra Strength (60 mg) of CBD CBD Hard Candy is proudly Made in USA 100% nut, soy, dairy and gluten free Safe, legal and effective without a prescription in all 50 states – order your CBD Hard Candy today.

✈A2FLY SHOPA2FLY.COM is a Health and Wellness Brand. As a leading provider for products...Our goal is to provide patients and health conscious consumers with the best quality products. Innovative products an higher education. Our are perishables are made with the best technologies, in which premium extracts and oil sourced from only the highest-quality flowers are used. SHOPA2FLY.COM is a resource for everyone and an distribution company, e-commerce website, retail and wholesale. Verified seller and Legal to ship to all 50 States. "One of the great responsibilities we have as a society is to educate ourselves, along with the next generation, about which substances are worth ingesting for what purpose and which are not". - Sam Harris