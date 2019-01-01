 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cartoon Cereal Crunch - CBD Hemp Soda

BUY IT NOW! At our online store, shopa2fly.com!! Satisfy your body’s need for unprecedented flavor and refreshment as you enjoy a Cartoon Cereal Crunch CBD Hemp Soda. Reminisce a little as your mind wanders back to Saturday morning cartoons, eating a bowl of your favorite cereal. This sensational sparkling hemp soda will transport you back to childhood! With our unique CBD formulation, your body will thank you for every sip as you take at your own leisurely stroll down memory lane. Expect involuntary smiles as you enjoy the properties of Cannabidiol as you happily indulge in a Cartoon Cereal Crunch CBD Hemp Soda. $10 • Single 1 Bottle $40 • 4 Pack $120 • 24 Case 4 – 7 fl. oz. (207 mL) bottles per 4-Pack CBD Hemp Soda is proudly Made in USA 100% Nut, Soy, Dairy and Gluten Free! Conveniently sized, our CBD Hemp Sodas are easily vendible

✈A2FLY SHOPA2FLY.COM is a Health and Wellness Brand. As a leading provider for products...Our goal is to provide patients and health conscious consumers with the best quality products. Innovative products an higher education. Our are perishables are made with the best technologies, in which premium extracts and oil sourced from only the highest-quality flowers are used. SHOPA2FLY.COM is a resource for everyone and an distribution company, e-commerce website, retail and wholesale. Verified seller and Legal to ship to all 50 States. "One of the great responsibilities we have as a society is to educate ourselves, along with the next generation, about which substances are worth ingesting for what purpose and which are not". - Sam Harris