 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Cartoon Cereal Crunch CBD Tincture

Cartoon Cereal Crunch CBD Tincture

by ✈A2FLY

Write a review
✈A2FLY Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Cartoon Cereal Crunch CBD Tincture

$25.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

CARTOON CEREAL CRUNCH – CBD TINCTURE Buy Now at shopa2fly.com!! A flavor you already know and love, it bears quite a resemblance to that one particular cereal you loved in your youth. CBD Cartoon Cereal Crunch Tincture practically speaks for itself with all the bold, tasty crunchiness of your favorite childhood snackable cereal in our fully loaded CBD tincture drops. Grab a couple of droppers and search for your favorite cartoons as you enjoy Cannabidiol each serving delivers. NEW! $25 • 100mg. $90 • 500mg. $250 • 1500mg. CBD Hemp Tincture: Caramel Apple Pie, Cinnamon, Chocolate Mint, Unflavored (Natural), Natural Pet Tincture

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

✈A2FLY Logo
✈A2FLY SHOPA2FLY.COM is a Health and Wellness Brand. As a leading provider for products...Our goal is to provide patients and health conscious consumers with the best quality products. Innovative products an higher education. Our are perishables are made with the best technologies, in which premium extracts and oil sourced from only the highest-quality flowers are used. SHOPA2FLY.COM is a resource for everyone and an distribution company, e-commerce website, retail and wholesale. Verified seller and Legal to ship to all 50 States. "One of the great responsibilities we have as a society is to educate ourselves, along with the next generation, about which substances are worth ingesting for what purpose and which are not". - Sam Harris