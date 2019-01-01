 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Chocolate Mint CBD Tincture

by ✈A2FLY

$25.00MSRP

About this product

BUY IT NOW! At our online store, shopa2fly.com!! Enjoy the nuance of fine, semi-sweet dark chocolate working in tandem with the essence of mint. Our CBD Dark Chocolate Mint Tincture can be administered directly (under the tongue) or used to enhance the flavor of a favorite beverage such as hot chocolate, coffee or herbal tea. Our CBD provides the consistency you demand with the complex flavors you have come to expect from all Cannabinoid Creations products. NEW! $25 • 100mg. $90 • 500mg. $250 • 1500mg. CBD Hemp Tincture: Caramel Apple Pie, Cartoon Cereal Crunch, Cinnamon, Unflavored (Natural), Natural Pet Tincture

About this strain

SinMint Cookies

SinMint Cookies

SinMint Cookies is Sin City Seeds’ signature hybrid cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Power. SinMint Cookies provides powerfully euphoric effects that let your mind float blissfully away from the day’s stresses. Its aroma is a subtle mix of earthy sweetness with a trace of sharp mint. 

About this brand

✈A2FLY SHOPA2FLY.COM is a Health and Wellness Brand. As a leading provider for products...Our goal is to provide patients and health conscious consumers with the best quality products. Innovative products an higher education. Our are perishables are made with the best technologies, in which premium extracts and oil sourced from only the highest-quality flowers are used. SHOPA2FLY.COM is a resource for everyone and an distribution company, e-commerce website, retail and wholesale. Verified seller and Legal to ship to all 50 States. "One of the great responsibilities we have as a society is to educate ourselves, along with the next generation, about which substances are worth ingesting for what purpose and which are not". - Sam Harris