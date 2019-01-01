About this product
BUY IT NOW! At our online store, shopa2fly.com!! Enjoy the nuance of fine, semi-sweet dark chocolate working in tandem with the essence of mint. Our CBD Dark Chocolate Mint Tincture can be administered directly (under the tongue) or used to enhance the flavor of a favorite beverage such as hot chocolate, coffee or herbal tea. Our CBD provides the consistency you demand with the complex flavors you have come to expect from all Cannabinoid Creations products. NEW! $25 • 100mg. $90 • 500mg. $250 • 1500mg. CBD Hemp Tincture: Caramel Apple Pie, Cartoon Cereal Crunch, Cinnamon, Unflavored (Natural), Natural Pet Tincture
SinMint Cookies
SinMint Cookies is Sin City Seeds’ signature hybrid cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Power. SinMint Cookies provides powerfully euphoric effects that let your mind float blissfully away from the day’s stresses. Its aroma is a subtle mix of earthy sweetness with a trace of sharp mint.