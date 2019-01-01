 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Fruit Punch CBD Knockout - Vape Oil (Indica)

by ✈A2FLY

About this product

Fruit Punch CBD Knockout enriched with terpenes (Indica feeling) Our CBD Vape Oil is made from CO2 extracted industrial hemp and then enriched with terpenes. Our CBD vape oil contains no THC but does contain a full spectrum of natural cannabinoids typically found in medical cannabis. CBD VAPE PRODUCTS Explore our complete line of Cannabinoid Creations Vape Products. This line includes our CBD Branded Vape Pens with Carry Case and our assortment of CBD Vape Cartridge Pre-fills in several delicious flavors. Our signature ✈A2FLY Vape Pen comes with a matte black ✈A2FLY Carrying Case, universal 510 thread battery, branded glass cartridge to insured quality and statutes and usb charger. + 99% Success rates on our ✈ A2FLY Branded cartridges and Lifetime battery warranty! Persons using this product must be 18 or older. The safety of this product has not been determined. Use at your own risk. Always consult your physician before using this product. At no time should you ever operate any mechanical device while using any natural product until you know its effects. **These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration **This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Must be 18 years of age or older to purchase any CBD Vape Pen & CBD Prefill products from ✈ A2FLY and Cannabinoid Creations. NOTE: Must be 18 years of age or older to purchase any CBD Vape Pen & CBD Prefill products from ✈ A2FLY or Cannabinoid Creations. CBD Vape Prefills sold separately.

About this brand

✈A2FLY Logo
✈A2FLY SHOPA2FLY.COM is a Health and Wellness Brand. As a leading provider for products...Our goal is to provide patients and health conscious consumers with the best quality products. Innovative products an higher education. Our are perishables are made with the best technologies, in which premium extracts and oil sourced from only the highest-quality flowers are used. SHOPA2FLY.COM is a resource for everyone and an distribution company, e-commerce website, retail and wholesale. Verified seller and Legal to ship to all 50 States. "One of the great responsibilities we have as a society is to educate ourselves, along with the next generation, about which substances are worth ingesting for what purpose and which are not". - Sam Harris