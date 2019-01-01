 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Ginger Ale - CBD Hemp Soda

by ✈A2FLY

With a zing of pure ginger at the front of the palate, zesty doesn’t begin to describe the bold flavor and feeling in your mouth – dive headfirst into a Ginger Ale CBD Hemp Soda. Perfectly balanced for casual consumption, assertive and complex enough to stand up to an herbaceous gin or any mixer. This CBD pop beverage has the long finish of a fine wine, coupled with pharma-grade cannabidiol from our palate-pleasing product! $10 • Single Bottle $40 • 4 Pack $120 • 24 Case You’ve never tasted anything like this – reminiscent of the past, a slow summer day becomes an unparalleled chill experience with Cannabinoid Creations. 4 – 7 fl. oz. (207 mL) bottles per 4-Pack CBD Hemp Soda is proudly Made in USA 100% Nut, Soy, Dairy and Gluten-free! Conveniently sized, our CBD Hemp Sodas are easily vendible

✈A2FLY SHOPA2FLY.COM is a Health and Wellness Brand. As a leading provider for products...Our goal is to provide patients and health conscious consumers with the best quality products. Innovative products an higher education. Our are perishables are made with the best technologies, in which premium extracts and oil sourced from only the highest-quality flowers are used. SHOPA2FLY.COM is a resource for everyone and an distribution company, e-commerce website, retail and wholesale. Verified seller and Legal to ship to all 50 States. "One of the great responsibilities we have as a society is to educate ourselves, along with the next generation, about which substances are worth ingesting for what purpose and which are not". - Sam Harris