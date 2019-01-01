 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Milk Chocolate CBD

by ✈A2FLY

✈A2FLY Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Milk Chocolate CBD

$20.00MSRP

About this product

MILK CHOCOLATE – CBD CHOCOLATE Milk chocolate is a ‘fan favorite’ in the US, accounting for over 85% of all chocolate that’s consumed. Would it surprise you to learn that our CBD Milk Chocolate is equally popular among our customers? A lavish decadence, our Milk Chocolate delivers on flavor and quality time and time again. With the added benefit of our Ultra Strength (60 mg) CBD in every package, you’ve never enjoyed such a complete chocolate experience in one bite ever before. Milk chocolate is a ‘fan favorite’ in the US, accounting for over 85% of all chocolate that’s consumed. Would it surprise you to learn that our CBD Milk Chocolate is equally popular among our customers? A lavish decadence that delivers on flavor and quality time and time again. With the added benefit of our Ultra Strength (60 mg) CBD in every package, you’ve never enjoyed such a complete chocolate experience in one bite ever before. 4 pieces per package: net wt. 15g Strength: Available in Ultra Strength (60 mg) of CBD Proudly Made in USA

About this brand

✈A2FLY Logo
✈A2FLY SHOPA2FLY.COM is a Health and Wellness Brand. As a leading provider for products...Our goal is to provide patients and health conscious consumers with the best quality products. Innovative products an higher education. Our are perishables are made with the best technologies, in which premium extracts and oil sourced from only the highest-quality flowers are used. SHOPA2FLY.COM is a resource for everyone and an distribution company, e-commerce website, retail and wholesale. Verified seller and Legal to ship to all 50 States. "One of the great responsibilities we have as a society is to educate ourselves, along with the next generation, about which substances are worth ingesting for what purpose and which are not". - Sam Harris