About this product
Bursting from the bottle with deep citrus undertones, our Orange Cream CBD Hemp Soda has been described as ‘more cream than soda!’ for it’s delicious intricacy. Imagine yourself trying to keep up with a melting creamsicle on a hot summer day. The exploding orange notes with creamy vanilla richness at the center, packing a measured punch of CBD in every flavorful mouthful. This is pure nostalgia with a CBDifferent twist… BUY IT NOW! At our online store, shopa2fly.com!! You’ve never tasted anything like this. $10 • Single Bottle $40 • 4 Pack $120 • 24 Case 4 – 7 fl. oz. (207 mL) bottles per 4-Pack CBD Hemp Soda is proudly Made in USA 100% Nut, Soy, Dairy and Gluten-free! Conveniently sized, our CBD Hemp Soda Pop is easily vendible. Get your today at our online store!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Orange Creamsicle
Taking the best attributes of parent strains Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit, Orange Creamsicle’s tall structure, heavy colas, and pungent flavor will be sure to keep you coming back for more. This hybrid strain, as the name suggests, has a strong citrus flavor and is used to treat nausea and anxiety. Growers will be happy with this heavy producer that flowers in 9 weeks with beautiful orange-white coloring and a thick coating of resin.