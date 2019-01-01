 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by ✈A2FLY

The taste sensation of a bright summer’s day can be right on the tip of your tongue with our Pomegranate Lemonade CBD Hard Candy. Sweet to tart, and then sweet again, this full-flavored fruity enjoyment will keep your mouth watering for more. All of the flavor impact you have come to expect of our natural cannabinoids. Enjoy a tall drink of lemonade with a subtle infusion of pomegranate in a single bite, and let the healing feeling wash over you like a warm summer day. 4 pieces per package: net wt. 18g - Strength: Available in Ultra Strength (60 mg) of CBD - CBD Hard Candy is proudly Made in USA - 100% nut, soy, dairy and gluten free - Safe, legal and effective without a prescription in all 50 states – order your CBD Hard Candy today. 4 Candys - Total 60mg BUY IT NOW! At our online store, shopa2fly.com!!

About this strain

Pink Lemonade

Terpenes
  1. Ocimene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

Pink Lemonade is a tart sativa-dominant hybrid that adheres to its namesake in flavor and smell. This strain smells of fruity, mentholated tea and screams tart lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. The bud is coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. Pink Lemonade instantly puts the mind into a haze and settles over the body with calming warmth. This all-day strain is ideal for consumers seeking a functional option to take the edge off repetitive tasks, stress, and depression.   

About this brand

✈A2FLY SHOPA2FLY.COM is a Health and Wellness Brand. As a leading provider for products...Our goal is to provide patients and health conscious consumers with the best quality products. Innovative products an higher education. Our are perishables are made with the best technologies, in which premium extracts and oil sourced from only the highest-quality flowers are used. SHOPA2FLY.COM is a resource for everyone and an distribution company, e-commerce website, retail and wholesale. Verified seller and Legal to ship to all 50 States. "One of the great responsibilities we have as a society is to educate ourselves, along with the next generation, about which substances are worth ingesting for what purpose and which are not". - Sam Harris