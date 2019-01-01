About this product
The taste sensation of a bright summer’s day can be right on the tip of your tongue with our Pomegranate Lemonade CBD Hard Candy. Sweet to tart, and then sweet again, this full-flavored fruity enjoyment will keep your mouth watering for more. All of the flavor impact you have come to expect of our natural cannabinoids. Enjoy a tall drink of lemonade with a subtle infusion of pomegranate in a single bite, and let the healing feeling wash over you like a warm summer day. 4 pieces per package: net wt. 18g - Strength: Available in Ultra Strength (60 mg) of CBD - CBD Hard Candy is proudly Made in USA - 100% nut, soy, dairy and gluten free - Safe, legal and effective without a prescription in all 50 states – order your CBD Hard Candy today. 4 Candys - Total 60mg BUY IT NOW! At our online store, shopa2fly.com!!
About this strain
Pink Lemonade
Terpenes
- Ocimene
- Pinene
- Myrcene
Pink Lemonade is a tart sativa-dominant hybrid that adheres to its namesake in flavor and smell. This strain smells of fruity, mentholated tea and screams tart lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. The bud is coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. Pink Lemonade instantly puts the mind into a haze and settles over the body with calming warmth. This all-day strain is ideal for consumers seeking a functional option to take the edge off repetitive tasks, stress, and depression.