About this product

About Our Calming CBD-Infused Bath Salts Made with Pure Epsom Salt (Magnesium Sulfate) and natural essential oils, this bath soak helps to enhance your bathing experience, while comforting your achy joints and muscles. This bath salt formula combines the therapeutic properties of Epsom salts, pink Himalayan salts, and rejuvenating menthol and essential oils, for the ultimate relaxing experience. Pink Himalayan salt is known to be anti-inflammatory, detoxify, and promote healthy hydration of the skin - while working with relaxing lavender oil, refreshing eucalyptus, and CBD oil, these salts are sure to put you in a relaxation zone like no other. Directions Dissolve a capful amount under warm water. Soak for 20 minutes, creating a soothing and restorative experience for overworked joints and muscles. Key Ingredients Magnesium Sulfate (Epsom Salt), Sodium Chloride (Pink Himalayan Salt), Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Menthol, Hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Key Benefits No Artificial Fragrances No Artificial Preservatives No Artificial Colors No Mineral Oil No Sulfates No Petrochemicals Paraben Free Cruelty Free Gluten Free Vegan No Fillers Pair with our essential oil and menthol-infused CBD muscle salve!