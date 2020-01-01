About this product

Essential Oil Infused with CBD The A88CBD Essential Oil roll-on is a concentrated blend of 100% Pure Essential Oils, diluted properly with soothing oils. The added Copaiba oil is perfect for use on fatigued areas and has a fresh, woodsy fragrance. Lavender oil and CBD oil are included to promote an extra measure of relaxation and stress-relief. Convenient and portable -- this roll-on is the ideal addition to your self-care routine. Directions Ready to use without diluting or mixing. Roll on and massage into pulse points. Breathe deeply. Feel your body slow down and prepare for sleep and relaxation. Use every night as part of your regular bedtime routine or anytime you need a little relaxation. Key Ingredients Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Copaifera Officinalis (Copaiba) Oil, Hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD) oil Key Benefits No Artificial Fragrances No Artificial Preservatives No Artificial Colors No Mineral Oil No Sulfates No Petrochemicals Paraben Free Cruelty Free Gluten Free Vegan No Fillers 100% Natural Use our CBD Bath Salts with our CBD-infused essential oil for the ultimate self-care routine!