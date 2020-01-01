 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. CBD-Infused Essential Oil

CBD-Infused Essential Oil

by A88CBD™

Write a review
A88CBD™ Topicals Lubricants & Oils CBD-Infused Essential Oil
A88CBD™ Topicals Lubricants & Oils CBD-Infused Essential Oil
A88CBD™ Topicals Lubricants & Oils CBD-Infused Essential Oil
A88CBD™ Topicals Lubricants & Oils CBD-Infused Essential Oil

$14.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Essential Oil Infused with CBD The A88CBD Essential Oil roll-on is a concentrated blend of 100% Pure Essential Oils, diluted properly with soothing oils. The added Copaiba oil is perfect for use on fatigued areas and has a fresh, woodsy fragrance. Lavender oil and CBD oil are included to promote an extra measure of relaxation and stress-relief. Convenient and portable -- this roll-on is the ideal addition to your self-care routine. Directions Ready to use without diluting or mixing. Roll on and massage into pulse points. Breathe deeply. Feel your body slow down and prepare for sleep and relaxation. Use every night as part of your regular bedtime routine or anytime you need a little relaxation. Key Ingredients Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Copaifera Officinalis (Copaiba) Oil, Hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD) oil Key Benefits No Artificial Fragrances No Artificial Preservatives No Artificial Colors No Mineral Oil No Sulfates No Petrochemicals Paraben Free Cruelty Free Gluten Free Vegan No Fillers 100% Natural Use our CBD Bath Salts with our CBD-infused essential oil for the ultimate self-care routine!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

A88CBD™ Logo
Most Trusted CBD Products.