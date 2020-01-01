 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. CBD-Infused Lip Balm

CBD-Infused Lip Balm

by A88CBD™

A88CBD™ Topicals Balms CBD-Infused Lip Balm
$9.99MSRP

About this product

Healing CBD Infused Lip Balm Made with coconut oil and cocoa butter, this lip balm hydrates your lips naturally and leaves them feeling soft and lush. Ultra-hydrating coconut oil and cocoa seed butter work together to provide a luxuriously hydrating balm to keep your lips smooth all day! We add in Peppermint oil for natural fragrance, and CBD oil to lock in moisture. Say goodbye to dry and chapped lips, this lip balm’s ingredients work to moisturize and hydrate your lips for all-day comfort! Directions Apply a thin layer to lips. Repeat as many times as needed. Key Ingredients Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter Key Benefits No Artificial Fragrances No Artificial Preservatives No Artificial Colors No Mineral Oil No Sulfates No Petrochemicals Paraben Free Cruelty Free Gluten Free No Fillers 100% Natural Pair with our Hydrating CBD Body Lotion for total body moisture.

About this brand

A88CBD™ Logo
Most Trusted CBD Products.