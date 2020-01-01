About this product

Luxurious CBD-Infused Body Lotion Light and luxurious— this CBD body lotion is packed with Shea Butter to reduce the appearance of blemishes, restore hydration and provide relief to itchy, dry skin. In addition, the aloe vera moisturizes and soothes your skin without leaving a greasy residue. Natural essential oils add a subtle, calming aroma for the ultimate hydration experience. For best results, add our A88CBD Hydrating Body Lotion into your hygiene routine and replenish your skin with essential hydration after your shower or bath. This lotion will leave your skin feeling supple, healthy, and rejuvenated all day long. Suitable for all skin types! Pair with our Hydrating Hand + Foot Cream for supple skin from head to toe. Directions Apply a generous amount from the neck to the toes and gently massage into skin until fully absorbed. Use after your bath or shower for best results. Key Ingredients Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Copaifera Officinalis (Copaiba) Oil, Hemp-derived (CBD) Oil Key Benefits Ultra-hydrating, non-greasy No parabens, phthalates, sulfates or aluminum Vegan Gluten Free Cruelty Free