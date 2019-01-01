 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Pellets - CBD - Horse and Livestock - 1LB Pack

Pellets - CBD - Horse and Livestock - 1LB Pack

by AAA BOUTIQUE FLOWERS

AAA BOUTIQUE FLOWERS Concentrates Ingestible Pellets - CBD - Horse and Livestock - 1LB Pack

$75.00MSRP

About this product

Easy to Add to Horse Feed 25mg CBD Per Teaspoon / 0% THC Easy to add to horse feed CBD Hemp Pellets 25mg CBD Per Teaspoon • Organically grown over 8 years • Plant Protein: 20.85% • Good for rabbits, sheep, swine, other livestock

About this brand

CBD PRODUCTS - 0% THC - FULL SPECTRUM HEMP OIL - Made in the USA - Certified Organic - Non GMO - Pesticide Free - Good for YOU - Southern California Collective - Est. 2015 -