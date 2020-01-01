Aardvark Extracts offers a wide range of cannabis products including shatter, wax, dab gel, hash oil, vape oil, concentrates and clear. Our commitment to making smooth, clean, quality extracts makes us a favorite with medical patients and recreational consumers alike. The key to consistency and quality is source material. By growing our own as well as forming long-term partnerships with some of the best growers in the business, we’re able to provide the results that our customers have come to expect day after day, run after run. Based in Bend, Oregon, Aardvark Extracts is a full-service “one stop shop” cannabis extraction and processing company. We use state-of-the-art equipment and techniques to make a vast array of clean quality products that are sold at an ever-growing number of dispensaries ) throughout the state.