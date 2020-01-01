 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Death Star Shatter 1g

by Aardvark Extracts

About this strain

Death Star

Death Star
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Death Star is a potent cross of Sensi Star and Sour Diesel that combines sweet skunk and fuel aromas into a pungent fragrance that isn’t easy to hide. This strain may not have the ability to destroy planets, but it does have quite the powerful buzz. Effects can be slow to onset, but once they do, Death Star takes away all cares and replaces them with a state of relaxed euphoria. Great for daytime or nighttime use, this Ohio native now has fans throughout the galaxy.

About this brand

Aardvark Extracts offers a wide range of cannabis products including shatter, wax, dab gel, hash oil, vape oil, concentrates and clear. Our commitment to making smooth, clean, quality extracts makes us a favorite with medical patients and recreational consumers alike. The key to consistency and quality is source material. By growing our own as well as forming long-term partnerships with some of the best growers in the business, we’re able to provide the results that our customers have come to expect day after day, run after run. Based in Bend, Oregon, Aardvark Extracts is a full-service “one stop shop” cannabis extraction and processing company. We use state-of-the-art equipment and techniques to make a vast array of clean quality products that are sold at an ever-growing number of dispensaries ) throughout the state.