Grease Monkey Shatter 1g

by Aardvark Extracts

Grease Monkey
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Grease Monkey is a sweet, earthy strain with strong skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

 

About this brand

Aardvark Extracts offers a wide range of cannabis products including shatter, wax, dab gel, hash oil, vape oil, concentrates and clear. Our commitment to making smooth, clean, quality extracts makes us a favorite with medical patients and recreational consumers alike. The key to consistency and quality is source material. By growing our own as well as forming long-term partnerships with some of the best growers in the business, we’re able to provide the results that our customers have come to expect day after day, run after run. Based in Bend, Oregon, Aardvark Extracts is a full-service “one stop shop” cannabis extraction and processing company. We use state-of-the-art equipment and techniques to make a vast array of clean quality products that are sold at an ever-growing number of dispensaries ) throughout the state.